Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

