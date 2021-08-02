AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UHAL opened at $587.96 on Monday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $311.76 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

