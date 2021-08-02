China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 33.2% in July

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CREG opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

