WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.