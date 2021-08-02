Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

UHS stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

