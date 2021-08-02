Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

