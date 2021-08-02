W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $576.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.