PetIQ (PETQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.36 on Monday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

