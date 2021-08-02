Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,045 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

