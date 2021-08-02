M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 319.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

