Utah Retirement Systems Sells 15,808 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE HE opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

