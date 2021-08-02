Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 73,254 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 205,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NFG stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

