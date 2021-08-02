DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DENSO has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.