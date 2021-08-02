Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

