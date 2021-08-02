Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 550,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CMBM opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.