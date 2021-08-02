Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,022 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.34 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

