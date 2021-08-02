Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

