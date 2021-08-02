Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $843.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

