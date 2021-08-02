Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

CCK stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. Crown has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

