BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

