MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of MKTX opened at $475.17 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

