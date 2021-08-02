Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Tops $27.53 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $367.62 or 0.00930097 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $134,165.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00101951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00138402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.93 or 0.99922951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00843950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,899 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

