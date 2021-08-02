Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,364 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.