D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 267,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 48.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

