D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 318,090 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,090 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

