D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $349,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.