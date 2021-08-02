D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 13,969 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $198.21 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

