Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

