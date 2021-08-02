Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 94,691 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,691 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,609 shares of company stock worth $11,050,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

