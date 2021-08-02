UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,568 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.26.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

