Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,729 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

