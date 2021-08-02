Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $194.90 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.