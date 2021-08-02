2,927 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $766.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

