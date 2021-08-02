Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 133,602 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,602 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.31% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $146,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

