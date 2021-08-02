Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,489 AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

