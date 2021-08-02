Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.66.

ADC opened at $75.15 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

