Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $26,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

