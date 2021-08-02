State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.