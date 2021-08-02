State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 102 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Acceleron Pharma Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.
