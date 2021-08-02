State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 102 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.