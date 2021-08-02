State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

