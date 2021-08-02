California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

