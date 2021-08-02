Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

