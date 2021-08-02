NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of NVR worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,222.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,897.25. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,770.02 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

