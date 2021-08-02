Morgan Stanley Purchases 124,207 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $48,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,067,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.90 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

