Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $48,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $641.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.47 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $653.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

