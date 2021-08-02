Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $80.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

