Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,100.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

