FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

