FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
