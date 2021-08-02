Zealium Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $36,559.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00283482 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,717,166 coins and its circulating supply is 16,717,166 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NZLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

