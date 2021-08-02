Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Head to Head Survey

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Engie and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 3 8 0 2.73 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Engie has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Engie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie and Just Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $63.68 billion 0.51 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Just Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engie.

Summary

Engie beats Just Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals. The company also engages in the design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG onshore and offshore. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

